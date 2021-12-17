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Wife Learns COVID Vaccine Injuries Real as Husband Suffers Myocarditis (MIRRORED)
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1929 views • December 17, 2021
Wife Learns COVID Vaccine Injuries Real as Husband Suffers Myocarditis (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/05bc0c54-3ce7-44d8-997e-1c8c32986d84
A wife shares how she found out the hard way that COVID-19 vaccine injuries are real as her husband suffers heart disease after the shot, and doctors won't or cannot help them.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-admits-covid-19-shots-causing-heart-disease-but-wont-stop-the-injections-does-pfizer-now-control-the-cdc-and-fda/
Mirrored - Health Impact News
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/05bc0c54-3ce7-44d8-997e-1c8c32986d84
A wife shares how she found out the hard way that COVID-19 vaccine injuries are real as her husband suffers heart disease after the shot, and doctors won't or cannot help them.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-admits-covid-19-shots-causing-heart-disease-but-wont-stop-the-injections-does-pfizer-now-control-the-cdc-and-fda/
Mirrored - Health Impact News
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