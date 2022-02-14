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New Zealand Protesters refuse to disperse
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226 views • February 14, 2022
Reuters.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the protesters have demanded the government remove all public health COVID-19 measures as demonstrations against vaccine mandate enter their second week.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azossuMqNes
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the protesters have demanded the government remove all public health COVID-19 measures as demonstrations against vaccine mandate enter their second week.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azossuMqNes
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