Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Missile Hit Ahead Ukraine Offensive + Kiev's Obsession Over Territory Amid War of Attrition
211 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for May 1, 2023:

- Russia has conducted multiple large-scale missile strikes across Ukraine including the targeting of potential staging activities ahead of Ukraine's spring/summer offensive;

- Russian missile strikes are also exhausting Ukraine's air defense capabilities at a rate difficult for its Western allies to replace;

- Errant Ukrainian S-300 missiles falling into populated areas and causing civilian casualties are now regularly blamed on Russia;

- Several of Ukraine's remaining S-300 systems appeared to be moving into Kherson to provide potential air defenses ahead of the expected offensive but were discovered and destroyed by Russian Lancet kamikaze drones;

- There has a been an up-tick in fantastical propaganda across the West, reflecting the growing issues Ukraine's war efforts face in reality;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored  - The New Atlas

Keywords
war of attritionrussian missilesthe new atlasukraine offensive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket