Russian Missile Hit Ahead Ukraine Offensive + Kiev's Obsession Over Territory Amid War of Attrition

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for May 1, 2023:
- Russia has conducted multiple large-scale missile strikes across Ukraine including the targeting of potential staging activities ahead of Ukraine's spring/summer offensive;
- Russian missile strikes are also exhausting Ukraine's air defense capabilities at a rate difficult for its Western allies to replace;
- Errant Ukrainian S-300 missiles falling into populated areas and causing civilian casualties are now regularly blamed on Russia;
- Several of Ukraine's remaining S-300 systems appeared to be moving into Kherson to provide potential air defenses ahead of the expected offensive but were discovered and destroyed by Russian Lancet kamikaze drones;
- There has a been an up-tick in fantastical propaganda across the West, reflecting the growing issues Ukraine's war efforts face in reality;
