Support Your Freedom to Speak:
First Taxpayer Funded Catholic School In US. 1st Amendment Obliterated. Image Of Beast In Process
Oklahoma approves first taxpayer-funded religious school in US. The school board’s vote sets in motion a battle between religious freedom and the separation of church and state.


Oklahoma Approves First Religious Charter School in the U.S. The school will offer online, Roman Catholic instruction funded by taxpayers. Its approval is certain to tee off a legal battle over the separation of church and state.


A group of parents, faith leaders and a public education nonprofit sued Monday to stop Oklahoma from establishing and funding what would be the nation’s first religious public charter school.


The lawsuit filed in Oklahoma County District Court seeks to stop taxpayer funds from going to the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 last month to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to establish the school, and the board and its members are among those listed as defendants.


A school board in the state of Oklahoma has voted to approve what would be the first publicly-funded religious school in the United States, despite a warning from the state’s attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional.


The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted three to two on Monday to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma to establish the St Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School.


It’s midwinter, but it’s over 100 degrees in South America


