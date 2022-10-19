Great Wealth Transfer

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This is about to happen and is already taking place!
WATCH THE LAST MINUTE, THEY CONTROL WHAT YOU THINK...
Links all should see:Covid is not a Virus!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N89UsqTg7C7e/
This make me want to stay away from doctors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qYdWX2N9w8Bt/
Maybe he was jst helping her... Want to go to Baylor???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9mHCbRX17ZYJ/
Graphene in Tampons???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h9z3mMp2H8d7/
Structures in the shots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DISvEVNSm5cJ/