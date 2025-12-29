Walkin' on the Water (Jesus saves)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The apostile Peter was brave enough to climb out of the boat and walk on the water to Jesus but Peter had little faith in Christ and began to sink. Jesus reached out and saved Peter. Jesus will do the same for you if you feel like you are sinking in this world today. Cry out to Jesus and He will save you. Matthew 14:22-33