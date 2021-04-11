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Employers & Benefit Advisors: Are you in ERISA's Crosshairs? Doug Aldeen-Health Care Attorney
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20 views • April 11, 2021
Trump may have issued a regulation attempting to disgorge opaque hospital pricing, but most employers have not done their part to upgrade to more transparent, effective health plans. Attorney Aldeen warns this employer intransigence may lead to a huge legal liability.
Doug has been speaking to a lot of experts, how commercial insurance plans serve as an "ATM" for hospitals - at the expense of employers and patients. This is because, as Mr. Aldeen believes, no one is monitoring, auditing, and demanding to see what’s getting billed, what’s getting paid, and why. And with the employer fiduciary duty under ERISA (the federal employer health plan law), this could be a costly oversight for employers (and their advisors?) that may lead to lawsuits in the future.
Having represented reference-based pricing organizations, PPO networks, medium to small self-funded plans, TPA’s, and provider-sponsored HMOs in various capacities, Aldeen is the type of in-the-trenches health lawyer that deserves attention from the community of advisors, payors, and employers.
Doug has been speaking to a lot of experts, how commercial insurance plans serve as an "ATM" for hospitals - at the expense of employers and patients. This is because, as Mr. Aldeen believes, no one is monitoring, auditing, and demanding to see what’s getting billed, what’s getting paid, and why. And with the employer fiduciary duty under ERISA (the federal employer health plan law), this could be a costly oversight for employers (and their advisors?) that may lead to lawsuits in the future.
Having represented reference-based pricing organizations, PPO networks, medium to small self-funded plans, TPA’s, and provider-sponsored HMOs in various capacities, Aldeen is the type of in-the-trenches health lawyer that deserves attention from the community of advisors, payors, and employers.
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