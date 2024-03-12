Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 35, March 12, 2024 – Ann Vandersteel on being an American National, human freedom and standing up to the tyrants
Ann Vandersteel is a prolific, hard-working independent-minded journalist who has been a key player in exposing the open borders fiasco that threatens the security of the United States. An American National, Vandersteel stands up against the tyrants and finds powerful ways to defend liberty and freedom, even in the face of expanding global tyranny. She is the host of the popular show “Right Now with Ann Vandersteel” which is featured on Brighteon.TV. 

Follow Ann Vandersteel on X (Twitter) @AnnVandersteel

mike adamsfreedomlibertytyrannyopen bordersann vandersteeldecentralizedamerican nationaldtvtodd pitnerdecentralized tvde-slavement

