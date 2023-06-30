Tonight Police fleeing in Marseille

Sources within the French Police have stated that a number of Stations in Cities across the Country have already completely run out of Non-Lethal Munitions with some stating they also have Low Stocks of Lethal Ammunition.

Update, adding this.

Police union threaten mutiny.. Press release from the leading police unions. Evokes ‘savage hordes’ and ‘parasites’ and finishes with the menacing phrase:

‘Today the police are in combat because we are at war, tomorrow we will be in resistance and the Government better wake up to this’