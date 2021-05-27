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Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo May 26/21 Interview
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177 views • May 27, 2021
Interview with the renowned Sayer Ji, author of REGENERATE, co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, and founder of Greenmedinfo.com, the world's most widely referenced, evidence-based natural health resource of its kind, designed to provide the world an open access, evidence-based resource supporting natural and integrative modalities.
Sodium Bicarbonate Link: https://www.greenmedinfo.com/substance/sodium-bicarbonate
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Sodium Bicarbonate Link: https://www.greenmedinfo.com/substance/sodium-bicarbonate
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
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