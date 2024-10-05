US Sports CoachLab Mark Hoover - Athletic Development Past the Barbell

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Mark Hoover - Athletic Development Past the Barbell

Coach Mark Hoover Director of Athletic Performance at Metrolina Christian Academy

On this episode, Coach Mark Hoover joins the show! Coach Hoover works for SimpliFaster in a coaching and technical consulting capacity and is the Director of Athletic Performance at Metrolina Christian Academy. We discuss his coaching journey. How we got involved in strength and conditioning. How he got involved with Simplifaster and more!

