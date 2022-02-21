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AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND Governments Use Of Weapons Against Protesters - CONFIRMED..!
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300 views • February 21, 2022
Rumble — Australian Police Confirm Use of LRAD Sonic Weapon at Protest Against COV Vaxxine Mandates
https://www.theepochtimes.com/australian-police-confirm-use-of-lrad-sonic-weapon-at-protest-against-covid-19-vaccine-mandates_4280693.html
Photos and videos circulating on social media show the LRADs positioned at the front of Parliament House facing towards the location of tens of thousands of protesters, made up of individuals and families with children, on the lawns opposite.
Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) and Public Safety
https://www.acentech.com/resources/2020/08/long-range-acoustic-devices-lrad-and-public-safety/
“It feels like your eardrums are beating out of your head. It makes the side of your body that you’ve been hit on feel numb and that your sinuses are inflamed. I felt like I had blood coming out of my orifices. I heard the ringing for about a week.”
In recent months, LRAD systems and other forms of weaponized sound have been used more and more at protests surrounding racial injustice in the wake of the George Floyd killing. There is a common thread connecting these events: The hearing damage caused by LRAD and AHD systems is widespread. As long as these systems continue to be used on people exercising their constitutional right to protest, police and protestors alike continue to put their health at risk.
Speaking out about the dangers LRAD systems pose for public health is a way of standing in solidarity with those actively demonstrating for justice.
It is our duty as members of the AEC community to use our voices to illuminate the public safety risks associated with LRAD and AHD systems.
Scientists warn of potential serious health effects of 5G
https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf
EMF Weapons Used On Peaceful Protestors in Canberra
https://truth11.com/2022/02/17/emf-weapons-used-on-peaceful-protestors-in-canberra-australia-causing-skin-burns/
Cov- (never isolated) and Radiation Sickness Have Same Deadly Symptoms
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/covid-19-and-radiation-sickness-have-same-deadly-symptoms-coincidence/
Telecommunications engineer destroys six mobile phone towers with a tank due to radiation poisoning
https://cairnsnews.org/2018/07/26/telecommunications-engineer-destroys-six-mobile-phone-towers-with-a-tank-due-to-radiation-poisoning/
https://rumble.com/vv792h-cell-antenna-base-station-tower-is-demolished-by-activist-with-a-tank.html
The symptoms he observed, in order of occurrence, included:
short-term memory loss (including momentary lapses)
long-term memory loss
involuntary contraction of muscles and tendons
sleeplessness
chronic fatigue
problems with balance—at first walking, then riding
sore neck muscles
jaw out of alignment
vertebrae in shoulders and bottom four vertebrae out of alignment—caused by cramping of muscles
misco-ordination between eye and muscles
reduction in elasticity in body, especially throat, resulting in a ‘choking’ effect when swallowing
thyroid problems
heart problems (including heart attacks)
stomach valve not opening properly, leading to heart burn and nausea
changes to gait
numbing of the skin
black rings around the iris
kidney problems
liver problems—leading to skin problems, rashes and pimples that don’t heal. (John saw at least 1000 workers with similar skin problems.)
inappropriate emotional responses.
original link by neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCInbNuLneg&;t=830s
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
https://www.theepochtimes.com/australian-police-confirm-use-of-lrad-sonic-weapon-at-protest-against-covid-19-vaccine-mandates_4280693.html
Photos and videos circulating on social media show the LRADs positioned at the front of Parliament House facing towards the location of tens of thousands of protesters, made up of individuals and families with children, on the lawns opposite.
Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) and Public Safety
https://www.acentech.com/resources/2020/08/long-range-acoustic-devices-lrad-and-public-safety/
“It feels like your eardrums are beating out of your head. It makes the side of your body that you’ve been hit on feel numb and that your sinuses are inflamed. I felt like I had blood coming out of my orifices. I heard the ringing for about a week.”
In recent months, LRAD systems and other forms of weaponized sound have been used more and more at protests surrounding racial injustice in the wake of the George Floyd killing. There is a common thread connecting these events: The hearing damage caused by LRAD and AHD systems is widespread. As long as these systems continue to be used on people exercising their constitutional right to protest, police and protestors alike continue to put their health at risk.
Speaking out about the dangers LRAD systems pose for public health is a way of standing in solidarity with those actively demonstrating for justice.
It is our duty as members of the AEC community to use our voices to illuminate the public safety risks associated with LRAD and AHD systems.
Scientists warn of potential serious health effects of 5G
https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf
EMF Weapons Used On Peaceful Protestors in Canberra
https://truth11.com/2022/02/17/emf-weapons-used-on-peaceful-protestors-in-canberra-australia-causing-skin-burns/
Cov- (never isolated) and Radiation Sickness Have Same Deadly Symptoms
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/covid-19-and-radiation-sickness-have-same-deadly-symptoms-coincidence/
Telecommunications engineer destroys six mobile phone towers with a tank due to radiation poisoning
https://cairnsnews.org/2018/07/26/telecommunications-engineer-destroys-six-mobile-phone-towers-with-a-tank-due-to-radiation-poisoning/
https://rumble.com/vv792h-cell-antenna-base-station-tower-is-demolished-by-activist-with-a-tank.html
The symptoms he observed, in order of occurrence, included:
short-term memory loss (including momentary lapses)
long-term memory loss
involuntary contraction of muscles and tendons
sleeplessness
chronic fatigue
problems with balance—at first walking, then riding
sore neck muscles
jaw out of alignment
vertebrae in shoulders and bottom four vertebrae out of alignment—caused by cramping of muscles
misco-ordination between eye and muscles
reduction in elasticity in body, especially throat, resulting in a ‘choking’ effect when swallowing
thyroid problems
heart problems (including heart attacks)
stomach valve not opening properly, leading to heart burn and nausea
changes to gait
numbing of the skin
black rings around the iris
kidney problems
liver problems—leading to skin problems, rashes and pimples that don’t heal. (John saw at least 1000 workers with similar skin problems.)
inappropriate emotional responses.
original link by neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCInbNuLneg&;t=830s
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
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