Alec Beaton, St. Clair County GOP District Youth Captain & Youth Committee Chairman

Alec Beaton talks about being St. Clair County GOP District Youth Captain & Youth Committee Chairman. His goal is to help youth rise up and be a shining example for more youth to get involved with the GOP.





