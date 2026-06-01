Malta: Ta' Lourdes Fireworks Factory with massive explosion this morning - in the Maghtab area

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A massive explosion completely destroyed the Ta' Lourdes fireworks factory in the Maghtab area this morning at around 06:30 local time. The blast sent a thick plume of smoke high into the air, visible from almost every point on the island, with residents across central and northern towns reporting violent shockwaves shaking their homes.
Two men — aged 67 and 47, both residents of St Paul's Bay — were working in nearby fields at the time and were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, treated for minor injuries and shock. Police confirmed none of the factory's licensed workers were on site when the explosion occurred.
The blast showered a major road linking Salina to Naxxar with large boulders, damaging passing vehicles. The road was closed and the public urged to avoid the area. Local farmers reported livestock casualties. Secondary explosions continued going off hours after the main blast.
Notably, the same factory exploded eight years ago in May 2018, leaving two men seriously injured.