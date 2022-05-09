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TAKE A GOOD LOOK, THIS IS WHAT STUPID LOOKS LIKE..REMEMBER WHEN EDWINA CURRY SAID THIS?
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80 views • May 09, 2022
They will back track, they will say they have been misunderstood and misinterpreted. They weren’t. We know exactly what they meant.
To them the unvaccinated were worthless.
Never forget.
To them the unvaccinated were worthless.
Never forget.
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