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Double Down Donald: Trump Defends Gene Therapy Vaccines as He Raises Money in China
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678 views • December 23, 2021
Former President Donald Trump is not backing away from his support for the revolutionary gene therapy injections that have been presented to the world as Covid-19 vaccines. During an interview with Candace Owens, Mr. Trump vigorously defended the gene therapy injections and boasted of his involvement in their speedy development.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/23/21
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/23/21
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