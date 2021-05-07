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Recapping the Massachusetts Cannabis Market
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10 views • May 07, 2021
Massachusetts adult use sales from January through August 2020 ranks the lowest compared to the other legal markets. This shows that the complete shut down of all cannabis stores in Massachusetts had a significant impact in total cannabis sales.
Despite state-wide cannabis store closures during March, April, and May, adult-use cannabis sales in Massachusetts still reached $379 million in the first eight months of 2020. Sales have managed to grow 53% between January and August, from $52.0 million to $79.6 million.
Massachusetts also stands out among other US cannabis markets with one of the largest average basket size last year at $96.34. It will be interesting to continue to monitor cannabis sales in Massachusetts and see if and when trends start to stabilize.
Show Notes:
The Massachusetts cannabis market: A high-level overview
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/the-massachusetts-cannabis-market-a-high-level-overview#form
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 709 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Despite state-wide cannabis store closures during March, April, and May, adult-use cannabis sales in Massachusetts still reached $379 million in the first eight months of 2020. Sales have managed to grow 53% between January and August, from $52.0 million to $79.6 million.
Massachusetts also stands out among other US cannabis markets with one of the largest average basket size last year at $96.34. It will be interesting to continue to monitor cannabis sales in Massachusetts and see if and when trends start to stabilize.
Show Notes:
The Massachusetts cannabis market: A high-level overview
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/the-massachusetts-cannabis-market-a-high-level-overview#form
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 709 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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