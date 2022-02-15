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Mike Collins: If We’re Not Careful We’re Going To Be Eating With Chopsticks and Speaking Chinese
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30 views • February 15, 2022
Mike Collins is an America First congressional candidate from Georgia who’s focused on election integrity, medical freedom and taking on the Chinese Communist Party. Collins explains why he believes our dealings with China should be priority number one.
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