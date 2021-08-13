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United We Stand, Divided We Fall
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50 views • August 13, 2021
The fall of America is imminent unless we come to the rescue as one people. We are at the precipice where MDs may lose their licenses for speaking their truth, FEMA camps are being legislated into existence for those opposing the Covid vaccine, and where our civil rights are being illegally trampled by our government. Our only salvation is for millions of Americans to come together and stand together and say no to what is unfolding.
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