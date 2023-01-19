https://gettr.com/post/p25kek0e330
1/18/2023 Miles Guo: It is said that the US House Speaker McCarthy will go to Taiwan in early April, and before that the US President or Vice President may also visit Taiwan; what is even more incredible is that a religious big shot has called for the 2023 World Christian Conference to be held in Taiwan!
#USHouseSpeakerMcCarthy #Taiwan #USpresident #USvicepresident
#2023wolrdchristianconference
1/18/2023 文贵直播：据悉美国众议院议长麦卡锡将在4月初登陆台湾，在此之前美国总统或副总统也可能出访台湾；更不可思议的是某宗教大佬要求到台湾开2023年全世界基督教大会！
#美国议长麦卡锡 #台湾 #美国总统 #美国副总统 #2023年全世界基督教大会
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.