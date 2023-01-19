https://gettr.com/post/p25kek0e330

1/18/2023 Miles Guo: It is said that the US House Speaker McCarthy will go to Taiwan in early April, and before that the US President or Vice President may also visit Taiwan; what is even more incredible is that a religious big shot has called for the 2023 World Christian Conference to be held in Taiwan!

#USHouseSpeakerMcCarthy #Taiwan #USpresident #USvicepresident

#2023wolrdchristianconference





1/18/2023 文贵直播：据悉美国众议院议长麦卡锡将在4月初登陆台湾，在此之前美国总统或副总统也可能出访台湾；更不可思议的是某宗教大佬要求到台湾开2023年全世界基督教大会！

#美国议长麦卡锡 #台湾 #美国总统 #美国副总统 #2023年全世界基督教大会



