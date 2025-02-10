Mohammad Zayed Breathes Freedom After 20 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The freed prisoner Mohammad Zayed, from the town of Beit Liqya southwest of Ramallah city, was released in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, held by the resistance in Gaza. He spent 20 years and 5 months in captivity out of a sentence of four life terms in prison. An interview with the freed prisoner Mohammad Zayed and his son, Abdullah Mohammad Zayed.
Reporting: Salman Alkhatib
Filmed: 06/02/2025
