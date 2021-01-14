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Liberal Amnesia: Democrats Forget They Promoted And Exhibited Violent Riots All Of 2020
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10 views • January 14, 2021
All of the sudden liberals have amnesia surrounding the violence that happened for months in 2020. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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