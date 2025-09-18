Miscalculations of the West and Russia's Military Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The West's plan to isolate & crush Russia via sanctions was a catastrophic miscalculation. Prof. Diesen warned it would backfire. Instead, Russia's economy strengthened while Europe's crumbled. A lesson in the danger of believing your own propaganda.
#Geopolitics #Russia #Sanctions #RealityCheck
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport