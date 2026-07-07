Mark Whitt & The True Bluegrass Band! So FUN!

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We had a phenomenal time at House of Restoration in Milford, OH, listening to Mark Whitt and the True Bluegrass Band! You can follow them here: https://markwhitttruebluegrass.com