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JAKIE SPUSTOSZENIA W LUDZKIM ORGANIZMIE POWODUJĄ SZCZEPIONKI NA COVID-19? WNIOSKI Z AUTOPSJI. (POLSKIE NAPISY)
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40 views • September 04, 2021
Patolog, doktor Ryan Cole wziął udział w konferencji "White Coat Summit", zorganizowanej przez niezależne stowarzyszenie amerykańskich lekarzy "America’s Frontline Doctors". W swoim wystąpieniu, w dniu 28.07.2021, mówi o katastrofalnych szkodach, jakie szczepionki na COVID-19 wyrządzają ludziom, ostrzega przed toksycznym białkiem kolczastym i potencjalnymi długofalowymi skutkami szczepionek.
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