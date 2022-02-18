Canadian Truckers Say That the Emergencies Act Won’t Stop Them From Continuing To Fight for Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
02/15/2022 Grady Trimble: Trudeau invoked this Emergencies Act, which gives the federal government sweeping powers including providing local police with federal law enforcement resources. It gives the Canadian banks the ability to freeze bank accounts without a warrant of anyone participating in this road blockade as well as anybody funding it. And if trucks are blocking the road, they can suspend the insurance of those truckers. But the Emergencies Act won’t deter them. The only thing that’s gonna convince them to leave is getting their rights and freedoms back.