Quick play: Sonic the Hedgehog (1991, Mega Drive)

Sonic the Hedgehog is a platformer developed Sega's Sonic Team and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Japan, India and Australia), Korean company Samsung (in Korea) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game was later re-released for PC, iOS, macOS, 3DS, Wii, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch and Android.



The evil Dr. Robotnik has captured many of Sonic's animal friends and trapped many of them inside robots. Sonic needs to free his friends, and also need sto prevent Robotnik from getting his hands on the powerful Chaos Emeralds.



Apart from running, Sonic's basic move is jumping. While he spinning in the air, he destroy or hurt enemies by crashing into them. Sonic dies in one hit, unless he is carrying rings. Rings are scattered throughout the levels to collect. 100 rings give an extra life, and reaching the exit while carrying 50 rings, will make a giant ring appear which is a portal to a bonus level. If Sonic is hit when he is carrying rings, he loose all of the rings, but some them bounce around and can be recollected for a few seconds. During bonus levels, Sonic can earn continues by collecting 50 rings. Each bonus level also contains a Chaos Emerald. If you manage to collect all Chaos Emeralds, you get the best ending to the game. There are power-ups in the game which are obtained by crushing monitors. Items including a temporary speed boost, a shield that can take one hit, temporary invincibility, an extra life or 10 bonus rings.

