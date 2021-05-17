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Robotic Parking Systems: One Size Fits All
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10 views • May 17, 2021
One size
Fits all
Exclusive pallet technology allows Robotic Parking Systems to safely park cars and trucks of all sizes.
Whether wide, long or tall
No other automated parking system can accommodate the range of vehicle sizes we do
Some systems use machinery that drives under the vehicle
This can damage low lying cars
Our pallet technology means that no machinery ever touches your vehicle
More protection and less liability
Robotic Parking Systems
Always
Ahead
Fits all
Exclusive pallet technology allows Robotic Parking Systems to safely park cars and trucks of all sizes.
Whether wide, long or tall
No other automated parking system can accommodate the range of vehicle sizes we do
Some systems use machinery that drives under the vehicle
This can damage low lying cars
Our pallet technology means that no machinery ever touches your vehicle
More protection and less liability
Robotic Parking Systems
Always
Ahead
Keywords
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