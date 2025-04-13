Unveiling the Global Playbook: Chaos, Control, and Convergence





Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Consolidate and Control Ai

VCAST COVERS: Real FED ID (morph into ID2020) to travel? New administration same globalist playbook. Is Trump's role to kill the dollar? Symbolism: Bring the dire wolf back with DNA manipulation and Trump is considering taking the wolf off the endangered species list. World War 3 talk. Is it all theater to create chaos and bring in the NWO? Meta helping China build their Ai according to a whistle blower. Why are we finding out about this? Does US FED RES leaders run China's FED RES BANK? Oracle being considered to buy TikTok to protect Americans yet is already working with the CCP sharing data against their citizens. Remember Trump's Ai Stargate with Oracle. Proposed 1 Trillion Dollar Military Budget. Remember the Deagel report. US troops in Panama. Trump said we have secret weapons. Are all the leaders working on bio digital convergence under the guise of health and sustainability? It all smells like a movie script to burn it down. Are our leaders compromised by Isre@l's honey traps? More..



