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ANDREW WOMMACK SITS DOWN WITH ABORTION SURVIVOR MELISSA OHDEN
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33 views • January 25, 2022
Andrew Wommack - January 6, 2019 - Melissa Ohden, Abortion Survivor, on Truth & Liberty.
Melissa Ohden is the survivor of a failed abortion in 1977.
Despite the initial concerns regarding Melissa’s future after surviving the attempt to end her life at approximately seven months gestation, she has not only survived but thrived.
With a Master’s Degree in Social Work, she has worked in the fields of substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence and sexual assault counseling, and child welfare.
https://www.midlandscbd.com/articles/melissa-ohden-abortion-survivor-on-protecting-the-unborn-more-20939
Melissa Ohden is the survivor of a failed abortion in 1977.
Despite the initial concerns regarding Melissa’s future after surviving the attempt to end her life at approximately seven months gestation, she has not only survived but thrived.
With a Master’s Degree in Social Work, she has worked in the fields of substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence and sexual assault counseling, and child welfare.
https://www.midlandscbd.com/articles/melissa-ohden-abortion-survivor-on-protecting-the-unborn-more-20939
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