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Dr. Carrie Madej | Crimes against Humanity
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151 views • October 18, 2021
According to Dr. Carrie Madej, it is unethical and awful to experiment on humanity and not even give an informed consent. We are committing crimes against humanity as the public are manipulated, or even threatened, to take the vaccines. Dr. Carrie Madej does not believe that the public is being told the truth about the risk of the vaccine that we are given. According to Dr. Madej, she found out that all of the information she was taught were actually false information, thus she started questioning everything and going through research.
#vaccinecoronavirus #covid19 #vaccinesideeffect #vaccineawareness #vaccinetruth #vaccineharm #covid19vaccine #novaccine
For more info, visit https://vsecretscc.com/. Vaccine Secrets - COVID Crisis - Sept 2021.
This Content Is Merged. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Carrie Madej | Crimes against Humanity
Dr Carrie Madej, Crimes against Humanity, Vaccine Secrets, COVID Crisis, Sept 2021
#vaccinecoronavirus #covid19 #vaccinesideeffect #vaccineawareness #vaccinetruth #vaccineharm #covid19vaccine #novaccine
For more info, visit https://vsecretscc.com/. Vaccine Secrets - COVID Crisis - Sept 2021.
This Content Is Merged. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Carrie Madej | Crimes against Humanity
Dr Carrie Madej, Crimes against Humanity, Vaccine Secrets, COVID Crisis, Sept 2021
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