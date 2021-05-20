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Agenda 21: The Earth Charter, The Ark of Hope, and the New World Order
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132 views • May 20, 2021
This documentary exposes the sinister plot of the Globalist elite to enslave mankind under the guise of environmentalism and health. Agenda 21 is a radical United Nations program designed to herd citizens into urban zones, with no liberty to explore God's creation. Their quest to construct a totalitarian one-world government hinges upon advancing Satanic pagan spiritualism, and even the brainwashing of children, to prepare for the coming Antichrist. Sound far-fetched? Their goals are all stated in the blasphemous "Earth Charter" which they keep in a mock Ark of the Covenant, which they call the "Ark of Hope." It's all revealed in this information-packed video by Independent Christian producer Brian Moonan.
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