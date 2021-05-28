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Yong People and Kids should not be VAXED
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380 views • May 28, 2021
KIDS ARE:
SUPER LOW RISK TO GET COVID.
AND
SUPER HIGH RISK FOR INJURIES/DEATHS FROM THE "VAX".
College/ work C19 vaccine mandates- why cant we simply say no? Why do we need to be religiously opposed to a vaccine to have a say over our medical choices?
SUPER LOW RISK TO GET COVID.
AND
SUPER HIGH RISK FOR INJURIES/DEATHS FROM THE "VAX".
College/ work C19 vaccine mandates- why cant we simply say no? Why do we need to be religiously opposed to a vaccine to have a say over our medical choices?
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