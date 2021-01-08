Law of Moses ~ Law of Christ 8-1-21

Just a Few Scriptures I was Reminded of while Brother Jonathan ministered.Rom 7:12 Wherefore the law is holy, and the commandment holy, and just, and good.Leviticus 20:7 ¶ Sanctify yourselves therefore, and be ye holy: for I am the LORD your God.1 Peter 1:15 But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation;1 Peter 1:16 Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.Revelation 12:17 And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.Revelation 14:12 Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.God Bless brothers & sisters, be Encouraged in The Lord !!!