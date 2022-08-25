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THS SALISOAP
Areton LTD
Areton LTD
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19 views • August 25, 2022

The Areton Salicylic Acid Soap with Kojic Acid,Sulphur,Aloe Vera for Skin Care ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- High-Grade Salicylic Acid Soap with 4 Active ingredients, Salicylic Acid 2%, Kojic Acid 1%, Sulphur 10% and Aloe Vera 1% for Skin Exfoliation, Brightening, Helps purify pores. ------------------ Benefits : ------------------ Anti-Ageing, Exfoliating, Oil Control, Soothing, Moisturizing, Smoothening, Skin Smoothening, Softening, Skin Softening, Brightening, Skin Brightening, Cleansing, Rejuvenating, Anti-Ageing, Skin Smoothing, Deep Pore Cleansing, Skin Brightening, Skin Exfoliation. Helps purify pores. Helps purify poress4 active ingredients instead of 1. Deep Pore Cleansing, ----------------------------- ***About SaliSoap**** * 2% Salicylic Acid, 10% Sulphur, 1% Kojic Acid, 1% Aloe Vera. Deep Pore Cleansing, Skin Smoothing, Exfoliating, Anti-Blemishes, Skin Brightening, Blackhead Removal, Helps Unclog Pores. Specifically formulated with Aloe Vera and Salicylic Acid to smooth rough and soften calloused skin. Kojic Acid helps to Skin Brightening, Encouraging more clean and refined skin. *Helps in the prevention of blemishes. Areton Salicylic acid soap exfoliates the skin's surface, removes the dead cells, and cleanses away impurities. *Salicylic Acid works with soap to thoroughly cleanse away excess oils and toxins and gives glowing and healthy skin. *Areton Kojic acid soap contains powerful ingredients Salicylic acid, Sulphur with Aloe Vera for healthy, glowing, Skin brightening, and rejuvenating skin Amazon UK link ----------------------------- https://lnkd.in/dBnpCmUy World Wide link https://lnkd.in/e44SzZWF Amazon. com Link https://lnkd.in/eWgp8ctd *************************************** #skinsoap #skincare #skincareroutine #skin #skincareroutines #skincareproduct #soaps #soap #salicylicacid #kojicacid #sulphur #aloevera #skinsmooth #skinbrightening #anti #skinbrighteningcream #antiaging #antiage #antiageingskincare #exfoliating #salicylicacidmask #salicylicacidsoap #salicylicacid #antiaging

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