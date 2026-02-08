Fire & Brimstone. Steven D. Kelley, Occupy The Getty Mission to Uncover all Pedophiles leaded by Gordon Getty

A Criminal Complaint Was Filed With The FBI On April 5, 2017 About The 100,000 Child Sex Slaves Under The Getty Center In LA By Steven D Kelley.

The Investigation By The Human Trafficking Div. Is Going To Be Classified Top Secret, And Never Prosecuted Or Released.

This Is Unacceptable

Call The FBI

And Demand Action

310-477-6565

TruthCatRadio.com





A criminal complaint was filed with the FBI on July 17th 2024 about the 100,000 child sex slaves underneath the Getty Center in LA by Abba Levy on behalf of Steven D Kelley as a follow up to Steve´s complaint from April 5th, 2017.

The investigation by the human trafficking Div. is going to be classified Top Secret, and never prosecuted or released. This is unacceptable

Call the FBI and demand action (01) 310-477-6565