© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Pisses Me Off About Universal Basic Income (UBI)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • January 13, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3533/what-pisses-me-off-about-universal-basic-income-ubi
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3533-what-pisses-me-off-about-universal-basic-income-ubi
The idea of a universal basic income (also called citizen's income, basic income guarantee or universal demogrant) is a form of welfare or social security where all residents of a country regularly receive an unconditional sum of money from the government.
While the idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, Stefan Molyneux breaks down the problems with the proposition and explains why it, like all other forms of socialism, would end is disaster.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3533-what-pisses-me-off-about-universal-basic-income-ubi
The idea of a universal basic income (also called citizen's income, basic income guarantee or universal demogrant) is a form of welfare or social security where all residents of a country regularly receive an unconditional sum of money from the government.
While the idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, Stefan Molyneux breaks down the problems with the proposition and explains why it, like all other forms of socialism, would end is disaster.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.