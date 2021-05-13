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The Magnetic Mark of the Beast
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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92 views • May 13, 2021
The Magnetic Mark of the Beast
The COVID-19 Vaccine has been nothing but red flags from the start
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f


Vaccines
Vaccine Research Movement: http://vaccineresistancemovement.org/?page_id=4190
The Truth About Vaccines Docu-series - Episode 1 | Robert F. Kennedy Jr Interview | Smallpox Vaccine
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214446454066364416?referrer=shane_st_pierre
THE VACCINE CONSPIRACY: U.S. Government Colludes With Big Pharma To Poison The American People
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223498513143406592?referrer=shane_st_pierre
VACCINE RESEARCH: A Compilation of Articles Proving the Extreme Dangers of Vaccinations
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223502407724699648?referrer=shane_st_pierre
The Truth about Vaccines - Terrifying
https://justpaste.it/VaccinesAreDEADLY https://jpst.it/2r6K2
No one should ever take a Vaccine. The history and the data is a lie. See the real story progress from the first ever vaccine, and be astonished
http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/chapters/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223506682208952320?referrer=shane_st_pierre
DR. FAUCI & THE FAST-EMERGING
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223477015206957056?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Sad Truth: Vaccines are very dangerous completely unnecessary toxin they force into our bodies. See the real story from the 1st vaccine:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223504747259076608?referrer=shane_st_pierre

My Links:
⁣[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Keywords
vaccinesanonymousdeepstatecovidscamdemic
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