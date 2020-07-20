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The Right to Hate - Chris McGlade & Global Friends 2020
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10 views • July 20, 2020
Here is the global version of my poem, “The Right to Hate”.
Approximately 150 people from thirty five countries around the world, from all races, colours, nationalities, religions, sexes, genders, social backgrounds, ages and political opinions, have read lines from my poem.
This is a truly diverse, worldwide effort, that brings people together in unity, in such dark times...
The following people have taken part...
Elliston Stone Birmingham
John Treston Redcar
Amanda McKenzie Glasgow Scotland
Nigel Singh Middlesbrough
Russel Young Chesterfield
David Rivers Middlesbrough
Stephen Wright Liverpool
Celine Merritt France
Joanna Harley Germany
Ninina Aguiar Spain
Tony Wilson Milton Kent
Carl Cave Leicester
Rebecca Burcks Harrell Florida USA
Suzy Rock Evans Wellington New Zealand
Derek Paterson Limerick Ireland
Mark Granza Italy
Owen Martin Portugal
Paul Watson Suffolk
Papa Cole Cape Coast Ghana Africa
Jimmy O Wigan
George Wood Wigan
Betty Rise Thames New Zealand
Kenny Sutton London
Aleem Sagar John Pakistan
Nicole Onofretchook Melbourne Australia
James Davolio Georgia USA
Kate Skippy Czech Republic
Jan Steffan Simonsen Gateshead
Darcie Silver London
Diane Ans Alberta Canada
Wendy Richards Auckland New Zealand
Azeez S Najjar Gaza
Julie Collett West Midlands
Lucy Delics Urubamba Peru
Craig McCauley Middlesbrough
Rachel Penabella Florida USA
Usaia Soqoiwasa Fiji
Tracy Jayne Ontario Canada
Barry Donoghue Dormanstown
Larry Pearlman London
Terry Kay, London
Howard Davis Texas USA
Nikki Keating London
Graeme Matthews Essex
Ramon George Yorkshire
Ana Marie Dewey London
Andy Hirst Florida USA
Andrea Foster Middlesbrough
Victoria Mendeluk USA
Yuri Mendeluk Ukraine
Jay Leary Liverpool
Olivia Walker Redcar
Lee Jones London
Craig ‘Popeye’ Poppleton Yorkshire
Leon Dowcra Great Yarmouth
Heather Jackson California USA
Ramsey Kyle Dundee Scotland
Trent Loos Nebraska USA
Jayne Cobban Hughes Cheshire
Lucy Instone Stockton-on-Tees
Tanyalee Davis Florida USA
Tim Harris Scunthorpe
Simon Harris Scunthorpe
Peter Nieddu Suffolk
Andrew Holbrook Chorley
Michelle Bullen Chorley
George Boole Lancashire
Tony Cole Psychic Taxi driver Middlesbro
Gareth Williams Barry South Wales
Nick Slesser Newcastle
Stuart Anderson Sunderland
Danielle Furtado Brazil
Maureen Maureentje Holland
Rama Dehna SyriaEric De Jong ‘guitar man’ Holland
Dan CambodiaJaved Iqbal Birmingham
Lucius Thomas Hill Redcar
Frank Delaney West Midlands
Thomas Donald Michigan USA
Isa Cole Preston
Michael Isherwood Germany
Michael Sugden Florida USA
Jodee James London
Dianne Robinson Hull
Kelly Marie Maud Yorkshire
Anastasia Macedonia
Gary Firth Leeds
Ronnie Burniston Redcar
Frank Bukenya Uganda Africa
Gloria Nabisere Uganda Africa
Michael Smith Illinois USA
Michelle Gladiator Ontario Canada
Nicholas Qatalanic Romania
Troy Fisher Florida USANada Serbia
Horris Jones Peterborough
Robert Anthony James Ingham Wakefield
Akram Khan St Georges De Didonne France
Jan Leary California USA
Don Leary California USA
Gustavo Fernando Brazil
Linda Wilcox New York USA
Nana Mayfield Cherokee Nation USA
Sarah Ogbogo Nigeria Africa
Kelly Cheek Rodriguez Argentina
Scott Bennett Dallas Texas USA
Danny Posthill Hartlepool
Christine Coles Doncaster
Andrew Farrar Doncaster
Brook Forest Martin Colorado USA
Saveria Di Tomasso New Jersey USA
Tine Bethel Denmark
Jula Najjar Gaza
Trevor Jones Bolton
Dean Cutmore Queensland Australia
David Hunt Glasgow Scotland
Sibble Gomez Preston
Jen Spowart Blenkinsopp Selby
Dibble Gomez Jnr Preston
Paul Shaba Malone Manchester
Laura Pierce Las Vegas USA
Ruzmilla Haque London
Glosh Audrey Uganda Africa
Jodee Jaimes Portugal
Mike Gavan New Plymouth New Zealand
Maria Thomas USA
Lauren Starr Heiltsuk First Nation Canada
J. Wilkinson USA
Gary Maughan Saltburn by the Sea
Jim Lynch D’Esterhazy Florida USA
Chrissy Boylo Redcar
Tess Delaney Pembrokeshire Wales
Gonzalo Rodriguez Argentina
Sue Russier Barbeau New Hampshire USA
Neil Bradley Glasgow Scotland
Vicky Senior Batley
Emmanuel De Wael Belgium
Wendi James Davis Spain
Pepper Allen Ohio USA
Vince Smith California USA
Djalel Kouidri Algeria North Africa
Oliver J Vinnicombe London
Paula Dajnowicz Poland
Tammy Truthseeker Utah USA
Titus London
Tony Marrese London
Lorraine Smyth USA
John Smyth USA
Jim Sendrak Rhode Island USA
Andy Devine Greece
Ravinder ‘Bob’ Singh Redcar
Celia chase Texas USA
Chris McGlade Redcar
Filmed and edited by Scott Akoz Photography
Scott Akoz Photography
http://www.youtube.com/c/scottakoz
http://www.scottakoz.com
Directed by Chris McGlade
Chris McGlade
http://www.youtube.com/c/thenorthernmonkey
https://www.chrismcgladecomedy.com/
Approximately 150 people from thirty five countries around the world, from all races, colours, nationalities, religions, sexes, genders, social backgrounds, ages and political opinions, have read lines from my poem.
This is a truly diverse, worldwide effort, that brings people together in unity, in such dark times...
The following people have taken part...
Elliston Stone Birmingham
John Treston Redcar
Amanda McKenzie Glasgow Scotland
Nigel Singh Middlesbrough
Russel Young Chesterfield
David Rivers Middlesbrough
Stephen Wright Liverpool
Celine Merritt France
Joanna Harley Germany
Ninina Aguiar Spain
Tony Wilson Milton Kent
Carl Cave Leicester
Rebecca Burcks Harrell Florida USA
Suzy Rock Evans Wellington New Zealand
Derek Paterson Limerick Ireland
Mark Granza Italy
Owen Martin Portugal
Paul Watson Suffolk
Papa Cole Cape Coast Ghana Africa
Jimmy O Wigan
George Wood Wigan
Betty Rise Thames New Zealand
Kenny Sutton London
Aleem Sagar John Pakistan
Nicole Onofretchook Melbourne Australia
James Davolio Georgia USA
Kate Skippy Czech Republic
Jan Steffan Simonsen Gateshead
Darcie Silver London
Diane Ans Alberta Canada
Wendy Richards Auckland New Zealand
Azeez S Najjar Gaza
Julie Collett West Midlands
Lucy Delics Urubamba Peru
Craig McCauley Middlesbrough
Rachel Penabella Florida USA
Usaia Soqoiwasa Fiji
Tracy Jayne Ontario Canada
Barry Donoghue Dormanstown
Larry Pearlman London
Terry Kay, London
Howard Davis Texas USA
Nikki Keating London
Graeme Matthews Essex
Ramon George Yorkshire
Ana Marie Dewey London
Andy Hirst Florida USA
Andrea Foster Middlesbrough
Victoria Mendeluk USA
Yuri Mendeluk Ukraine
Jay Leary Liverpool
Olivia Walker Redcar
Lee Jones London
Craig ‘Popeye’ Poppleton Yorkshire
Leon Dowcra Great Yarmouth
Heather Jackson California USA
Ramsey Kyle Dundee Scotland
Trent Loos Nebraska USA
Jayne Cobban Hughes Cheshire
Lucy Instone Stockton-on-Tees
Tanyalee Davis Florida USA
Tim Harris Scunthorpe
Simon Harris Scunthorpe
Peter Nieddu Suffolk
Andrew Holbrook Chorley
Michelle Bullen Chorley
George Boole Lancashire
Tony Cole Psychic Taxi driver Middlesbro
Gareth Williams Barry South Wales
Nick Slesser Newcastle
Stuart Anderson Sunderland
Danielle Furtado Brazil
Maureen Maureentje Holland
Rama Dehna SyriaEric De Jong ‘guitar man’ Holland
Dan CambodiaJaved Iqbal Birmingham
Lucius Thomas Hill Redcar
Frank Delaney West Midlands
Thomas Donald Michigan USA
Isa Cole Preston
Michael Isherwood Germany
Michael Sugden Florida USA
Jodee James London
Dianne Robinson Hull
Kelly Marie Maud Yorkshire
Anastasia Macedonia
Gary Firth Leeds
Ronnie Burniston Redcar
Frank Bukenya Uganda Africa
Gloria Nabisere Uganda Africa
Michael Smith Illinois USA
Michelle Gladiator Ontario Canada
Nicholas Qatalanic Romania
Troy Fisher Florida USANada Serbia
Horris Jones Peterborough
Robert Anthony James Ingham Wakefield
Akram Khan St Georges De Didonne France
Jan Leary California USA
Don Leary California USA
Gustavo Fernando Brazil
Linda Wilcox New York USA
Nana Mayfield Cherokee Nation USA
Sarah Ogbogo Nigeria Africa
Kelly Cheek Rodriguez Argentina
Scott Bennett Dallas Texas USA
Danny Posthill Hartlepool
Christine Coles Doncaster
Andrew Farrar Doncaster
Brook Forest Martin Colorado USA
Saveria Di Tomasso New Jersey USA
Tine Bethel Denmark
Jula Najjar Gaza
Trevor Jones Bolton
Dean Cutmore Queensland Australia
David Hunt Glasgow Scotland
Sibble Gomez Preston
Jen Spowart Blenkinsopp Selby
Dibble Gomez Jnr Preston
Paul Shaba Malone Manchester
Laura Pierce Las Vegas USA
Ruzmilla Haque London
Glosh Audrey Uganda Africa
Jodee Jaimes Portugal
Mike Gavan New Plymouth New Zealand
Maria Thomas USA
Lauren Starr Heiltsuk First Nation Canada
J. Wilkinson USA
Gary Maughan Saltburn by the Sea
Jim Lynch D’Esterhazy Florida USA
Chrissy Boylo Redcar
Tess Delaney Pembrokeshire Wales
Gonzalo Rodriguez Argentina
Sue Russier Barbeau New Hampshire USA
Neil Bradley Glasgow Scotland
Vicky Senior Batley
Emmanuel De Wael Belgium
Wendi James Davis Spain
Pepper Allen Ohio USA
Vince Smith California USA
Djalel Kouidri Algeria North Africa
Oliver J Vinnicombe London
Paula Dajnowicz Poland
Tammy Truthseeker Utah USA
Titus London
Tony Marrese London
Lorraine Smyth USA
John Smyth USA
Jim Sendrak Rhode Island USA
Andy Devine Greece
Ravinder ‘Bob’ Singh Redcar
Celia chase Texas USA
Chris McGlade Redcar
Filmed and edited by Scott Akoz Photography
Scott Akoz Photography
http://www.youtube.com/c/scottakoz
http://www.scottakoz.com
Directed by Chris McGlade
Chris McGlade
http://www.youtube.com/c/thenorthernmonkey
https://www.chrismcgladecomedy.com/
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