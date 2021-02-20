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Episode 1 - "I Don't Know What I'm Doing." (Walking by faith)
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11 views • February 20, 2021
***This Episode Includes Some Explicit Language***
(Listener Discretion is Advised)
Thank you all for your patience on this. The future episodes will be released much more efficiently now that I have honed the process a little more.
It was such a great talk and honor with Christian Navarro speaking about the wonderful works of God and how we can all find peace in this modern time.
Please like and comment to start a conversation about anything that you may wish to have expansion on or have questions about. We are all in this together!
(Listener Discretion is Advised)
Thank you all for your patience on this. The future episodes will be released much more efficiently now that I have honed the process a little more.
It was such a great talk and honor with Christian Navarro speaking about the wonderful works of God and how we can all find peace in this modern time.
Please like and comment to start a conversation about anything that you may wish to have expansion on or have questions about. We are all in this together!
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