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5/13/2022 Miles Guo: What does it mean when LUNA collapses overnight? When a bank run occurs, almost no financial institution in the world could survive. The only exception is Himalaya Exchange, because the Himalaya Dollar is a true stablecoin that maintains its value of 1-to-1 to the US Dollar