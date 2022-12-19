People In The Bible Who Inspire-Charles Lawson bible sermon-DEC 18 2022

There are Many Inspiring People in the Bible: Adam and His Self-Sacrifice for Eve; Moses and How He Put His People Before Himself; Abraham and the Wisdom He Received from God; Joseph and His Forgiveness for His Brothers; Mary and Her Bravery; The Sinner Who Washed Jesus' Feet with Her Hair; The Leper Who Came Back and Thanked Jesus for Healing Him; Jesus and His Acts on The Cross

