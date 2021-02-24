WOTN #13 : The Left Has Written A Decree For Our Death, But Purim Is God's Sign!

Haman tried to destroy God's people in Persia and he trick the king into helping him by getting him to sign a degree, without all the facts. Haman didn't care what day it would be on so he cast lots, on a day that would be known as Purim. Heyman even built a Gallows to hang his most hated enemy Mordecai, a man of God. And when it look like it was all over, it was Haman who was hung on his own Gallows with his 10 Sons and the King decreed that the Jews could fight for their lives on that fateful day, and they won against great odds. Haman is now Biden, he plots against God's people(Christians-Israel) in Persia(Iran), but he will hang, along with his conspirators, and those who come against us in battle will be defeated. And the spirits of Malachi and Ester will be seen upon two final witnesses!