Russian Billionaire Oleg Tinkov, Founder of the Tinkoff Bank, Renounces His Russian Citizenship To Show His Opposition to Putin’s War

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https://gnews.org/articles/507386
Summary：11/01/2022 Oleg Tinkov, founder of the Tinkoff bank and one of the most high-profile richest Russian billionaires to publicly condemn the Ukraine war, is now renouncing his Russian citizenship. He's even posted the termination document online, along with scathing criticism of the Russian state