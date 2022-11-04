Russian Billionaire Oleg Tinkov, Founder of the Tinkoff Bank, Renounces His Russian Citizenship To Show His Opposition to Putin’s War

https://gnews.org/articles/507386
Summary：11/01/2022 Oleg Tinkov, founder of the Tinkoff bank and one of the most high-profile richest Russian billionaires to publicly condemn the Ukraine war, is now renouncing his Russian citizenship. He's even posted the termination document online, along with scathing criticism of the Russian state
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.