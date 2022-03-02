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Dr. Mikovits | “The CDC Is a Political Organization” - The Rockefeller Foundation's Samuel Scarpino
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250 views • March 02, 2022
Rockefeller Foundation spokesperson Samuel Scarpino says, “The CDC is a political organization.” - https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms
Learn More About Freedom Medical: https://www.freedommed.org/
Have you already received the COVID-19 vaccines? Dr. Judy Mikovits explains what you can do if you have already received the COVID-19 vaccines.
Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask and never get another vaccine
Step 3 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Website: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms
https://www.banners4freedom.com/ - Founder | The Power of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance & Godly Declarations
Matthew Chapter 17: 17-21
“17 Then Jesus answered and said, O faithless and perverse generation, how long shall I be with you? how long shall I suffer you? bring him hither to me. 18 And Jesus rebuked the devil; and he departed out of him: and the child was cured from that very hour. 19 Then came the disciples to Jesus apart, and said, Why could not we cast him out? 20 And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you. 21 Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.”
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE:
https://ReAwakeningSeries.com/#watchfree
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
Learn More About Freedom Medical: https://www.freedommed.org/
Have you already received the COVID-19 vaccines? Dr. Judy Mikovits explains what you can do if you have already received the COVID-19 vaccines.
Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask and never get another vaccine
Step 3 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Website: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms
https://www.banners4freedom.com/ - Founder | The Power of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance & Godly Declarations
Matthew Chapter 17: 17-21
“17 Then Jesus answered and said, O faithless and perverse generation, how long shall I be with you? how long shall I suffer you? bring him hither to me. 18 And Jesus rebuked the devil; and he departed out of him: and the child was cured from that very hour. 19 Then came the disciples to Jesus apart, and said, Why could not we cast him out? 20 And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you. 21 Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.”
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE:
https://ReAwakeningSeries.com/#watchfree
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
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