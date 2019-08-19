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19Aug19 Hong Kong vs Portland: A Tale of Two Protests
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9 views • August 19, 2019
Economic warfare (trade war) has been conducted against the US by China for decades. Trump is winning in trade but silent on the fascist attacks by China, Incorporated coming after the liberties of the Hong Kong people. And there is a parallel to big corporations (media especially) siding with fascist Antifa in Portland. Then, there is a method to the bipartisan infringement of 2A and the silence on the role of SSRI anti-depressants. And, more info surfaces to call into question Epstein’s preferential treatment, his Mossad connection. Are your children being groomed in school by his pedophile friends?
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