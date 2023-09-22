BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Throwback Interview: Revisiting September 22, 2023 and the 70 Weeks Prophecy
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
There was an interview from just a little over a year ago that I wanted to share with you today. Zen Garcia invited me onto his live broadcast where I took time to explain the entire 70 weeks prophecy and the abomination of desolation. Even though my understanding back then was incomplete about what to expect regarding September 22, 2023, there is so much valuable analysis inside of this interview that I knew I had to repost it here for you to enjoy. You will also hear some personal stories that I have never shared anywhere else on the Overcome Babylon channel. Remember to get the Updated, Revised, and Expanded version of Bible Prophecy Secrets using the link below to fully understand the 70 week prophecy and the coming Great Tribulation period.


prophecytribulationbible prophecyrevelationcut offantichrist70gapprophecy updateabomination of desolationcovenantend times prophecyfulfilledamir tsarfatibook of daniel70 weekschuck misslerend times signsdaniel 9generation2434490daniel 9 explainedbook of daniel explained70th week of daniel kjvskip heitzig
