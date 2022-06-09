Attempted Murder

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Would-Be Assassin Arrested
* It was only a matter of time before something like this happened.
* Dem lawmakers have encouraged violence for months.
* It’s kind of weird they’re defending all this on the eve of the Jan 6 protest hearing.
* Armed man traveled to Kavanaugh’s home to kill him.
* Protestors are still outside his house.
* Dems failed to condemn protests outside the homes of SCOTUS justices.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 June 2022