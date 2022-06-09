Attempted Murder

Would-Be Assassin Arrested

* It was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

* Dem lawmakers have encouraged violence for months.

* It’s kind of weird they’re defending all this on the eve of the Jan 6 protest hearing.

* Armed man traveled to Kavanaugh’s home to kill him.

* Protestors are still outside his house.

* Dems failed to condemn protests outside the homes of SCOTUS justices.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 June 2022