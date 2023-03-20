This Is the Best Time to Get Bees for Beekeeping Beginners

Buy your bees during this season to start your beekeeping journey right! 🐝
In this video, Tanya Phillips, a Director at Texas Honey Bee Farm based in Austin, Texas, shares a crucial tip for anyone interested in starting their beekeeping journey.
According to Tanya, the BEST time to buy your first colony is from spring to early summer as this is usually the time when breeders have a surplus of colonies to spare. 🙌
To find out more about Texas Honey Bee Farm, click Here now!
