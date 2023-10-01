Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Duped vs. The Undupable
channel image
Eric Dubay
758 Subscribers
22 views
Published 21 hours ago

Discussing pros and cons of Trump's presidency, Israeli involvement in 911, government scaremongering, Earth's true cosmology and why they would lie, the Ron Paul revolution, presidential assassinations, child trafficking and The Sound of Freedom, duper's delight and secondary psychopaths, voluntarism, public school indoctrination, formal logic and logical fallacies, mixed martial arts vs. jeet kune do, Bruce Lee's philosophies, and how love wins over all with Eddy Bicker in Ohio


Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
sciencenasatruthflat earth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket